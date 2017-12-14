US Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Machines Market Report 2017-2018

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Report for Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Machines 2018 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In a transcatheter heart valve replacement procedure, a collapsible replacement valve is delivered to the damaged valve via a balloon catheter. The balloon catheter then inflates to expand the replacement within the old valve, pushing the old valve leaflets out of the way and allowing the replacement valve to regulate blood flow. The balloon catheter is then deflated and removed.



The primary method for treating heart valve conditions is through open surgery to place a replacement valve. Biological tissue valves can be allografts (provided by deceased donors), xenografts (bovine or porcine valves) or autografts (using the patient's own pulmonary valve, which in turn, needs to be replaced). Tissue valves have been gaining popularity over the alternative mechanical valves because tissue valves are much more biocompatible and do not require lifelong treatment with anti-coagulant medication.



However, mechanical valves are more durable and are designed to last for 20-30 years, whereas bioprosthetic valves last 10-15 years. Some patients with heart valve problems are poor candidates for valve replacement surgery because they may be too ill to undergo such an invasive procedure. Therefore, there is a great deal of interest in the development of transcatheter heart valve replacement (THVR) devices.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview



Coronary Artery Disease

Myocardial Infarction

Angina Pectoris

Heart Valve Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

3. Product Portfolio



Tissue Heart Valves

Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves

Annuloplasty Repair Devices

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices

On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices

Anastomosis Assist Devices

Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices

Ventricular Assist Devices

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device

Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device

Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices

Patent Foramen Ovale Devices

Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine

Fda Recalls

Clinical Trials

4. Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Device Market



Market Analysis And Forecast

Drivers And Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Edwards Lifesciences

St. Jude Medical

Medtronic

Maquet

Abiomed

HeartWare Inc.

Sorin Group

Terumo

Abbott Laboratories

Teleflex Medical

Cardiac Assist

AtriCure

W.L. Gore

SynCardia

Boston Scientific

Cryolife

Berlin Heart

Cardica

Chase Medical

Genesee Biomedical

Karl Storz

LifeNet Health

Microline Surgical

Novadaq

On-X

Saphena Medical

SentreHeart

Vitalitec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gv6j2s/us_transcatheter?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716