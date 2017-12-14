US Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Machines Market Report 2017-2018

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Market Report for Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Machines 2018 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
In a transcatheter heart valve replacement procedure, a collapsible replacement valve is delivered to the damaged valve via a balloon catheter. The balloon catheter then inflates to expand the replacement within the old valve, pushing the old valve leaflets out of the way and allowing the replacement valve to regulate blood flow. The balloon catheter is then deflated and removed.
The primary method for treating heart valve conditions is through open surgery to place a replacement valve. Biological tissue valves can be allografts (provided by deceased donors), xenografts (bovine or porcine valves) or autografts (using the patient's own pulmonary valve, which in turn, needs to be replaced). Tissue valves have been gaining popularity over the alternative mechanical valves because tissue valves are much more biocompatible and do not require lifelong treatment with anti-coagulant medication.
However, mechanical valves are more durable and are designed to last for 20-30 years, whereas bioprosthetic valves last 10-15 years. Some patients with heart valve problems are poor candidates for valve replacement surgery because they may be too ill to undergo such an invasive procedure. Therefore, there is a great deal of interest in the development of transcatheter heart valve replacement (THVR) devices.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Myocardial Infarction
- Angina Pectoris
- Heart Valve Disease
- Congestive Heart Failure
3. Product Portfolio
- Tissue Heart Valves
- Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves
- Annuloplasty Repair Devices
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices
- Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices
- On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices
- Anastomosis Assist Devices
- Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices
- Ventricular Assist Devices
- Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device
- Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device
- Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices
- Patent Foramen Ovale Devices
- Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device
- Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device
- Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine
- Fda Recalls
- Clinical Trials
4. Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Device Market
- Market Analysis And Forecast
- Drivers And Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Edwards Lifesciences
- St. Jude Medical
- Medtronic
- Maquet
- Abiomed
- HeartWare Inc.
- Sorin Group
- Terumo
- Abbott Laboratories
- Teleflex Medical
- Cardiac Assist
- AtriCure
- W.L. Gore
- SynCardia
- Boston Scientific
- Cryolife
- Berlin Heart
- Cardica
- Chase Medical
- Genesee Biomedical
- Karl Storz
- LifeNet Health
- Microline Surgical
- Novadaq
- On-X
- Saphena Medical
- SentreHeart
- Vitalitec
