Stratus Technologies Chooses Spinnaker Support for Oracle E-Business Suite Support

Switching third-party Oracle support providers to gain a wider capability of services

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, the leading global provider of third-party support and managed services for organizations that run Oracle and SAP, announced today that Stratus Technologies has selected Spinnaker Support for their Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) application support.

Stratus Technologies is a global leader in continuous availability solutions for mission critical applications, delivering technologies that proactively prevent instances of unplanned downtime both in the data center and at the edge. The switch to Spinnaker Support gives Stratus additional Oracle EBS support capabilities, flexible contract terms, and aligns their maintenance fees better with actual usage.

Customer Quote

"As a leading continuous availability solution provider, Stratus recognizes the importance of high quality service, value, and commitment. Transitioning to Spinnaker Support for our E-Business Suite products was a result of assessing our current provider against these values," stated Bobby Chung, Senior IT Manager for Stratus Technologies. "Further optimizing our Oracle support costs allows us to seek and fund innovative ways to advance our own service and technology solutions. We are excited to now be working with the experts from Spinnaker Support."

Why Switch Third-Party Support Providers

Stratus' continued IT strategy is to remain on their current EBS version, with no plans to move to Oracle cloud. This long-term decision merited a renewed investigation into all third-party EBS support alternatives. They made the switch to Spinnaker Support due to:

The blend of EBS services offered including managed services and consulting to ensure future IT projects could be handled by one vendor

Access to a wide range of technology advisory services, included in the cost of support, to help drive a more flexible and manageable infrastructure without the need to upgrade

The ability to free up additional funding for projects to keep Stratus on the cutting edge of their own technology and service industry advancements

"A growing number of customers already using third-party support are reevaluating their provider to ensure they leverage the right partner going forward," stated Kurt Moydell, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing for Spinnaker Support. "We are excited Stratus has recognized that switching to Spinnaker Support is a smart decision to help them meet their current and future business goals."

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is the leading global provider of third-party support and managed services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software. Spinnaker Support clients gain more comprehensive and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their support fees, and can remain on their current software release indefinitely. They trust Spinnaker Support to keep their applications running at peak performance while and to help them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span SAP, BusinessObjects, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, and more. For more information, visit http://www.spinnakersupport.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Google+.

About Stratus Technologies

Stratus Technologies is a privately held company owned by Siris Capital Group. The parent company, Stratus Technologies Bermuda, Ltd, is incorporated in Bermuda. Stratus takes the complexity out of keeping business critical applications running 24/7. Their technologies proactively prevent instances of unplanned downtime both in the data center and at the edge, and their services ensure any issues are addressed before customers need to. Global Fortune 500 companies and small medium sized businesses in a wide range of industries across the globe have been relying on Stratus for operationally simple, continuous availability for more than 35 years.

Media Contact: Michelle Wilkinson, (720) 457-5442, mwilkinson@spinnakersupport.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538443/Spinnaker_Support.jpg