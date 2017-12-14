Batch Control Systems Market 4.31% CAGR to 2021 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Batch control systems Market is a Professional and in-depth market research on the current state of the Global Batch control systems. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, and applications. The analysts forecast global batch control systems market to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% during the period 2017-2021.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the batch control systems market is Adoption of IoT and cloud platforms. The global batch control systems market is growing with the adoption of IoT, real-time monitoring, and cloud platforms. The deployment of IoT in plants in remote locations helps end-users to utilize batch control systems, thus aiding to improve productivity, operational efficiency, and reduce downtime costs. The adoption of IoT in remote monitoring provides great opportunities for industrial operations like processing, packaging, and material handling to improve productivity efficiently. The development in automation technology associated with IoT helps to anticipate failures in advance and saves energy, reduces wastes, and operational cost.

According to the batch control systems market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Reduction in capital investments. The capital investments required to deploy batch control systems for a critical batch production process is lower compared with that required to deploy other control systems. The development of the latest technology with complete traceability of a product and its components in batch production process enables specialized supervision of the system. In developing economies, the reduction in capital investments, installation, and commissioning services paves the way for the growth in batch control systems.

Key players in the global batch control systems market: ABB, Emerson, Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation, and Siemens. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Applied Control Engineering Corporation, APEC-Automated Process Equipment, HollySys Automation Technologies, and OMRON. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Need for skilled workers for batch production. The shortage of skilled workers is a key challenge for the end-user industries in the batch control systems market as it affects their ability to maintain and operate batch production and control systems while simultaneously ensuring process safety. The lack of skilled labor is a common challenge faced by the global batch control systems market, especially in the developing economies. Skillful and efficient batch operations in the end-user industries require skilled workers in different production lines; these workers should also have expertise in the latest batch control systems and real-time monitoring. But the number of technical and skillful technologists is low in batch production planning and control.

