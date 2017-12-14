Picton Property Income Ltd - Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

14 December 2017

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton', the "Company' or the "Group')

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase



The Company was notified on 13 December 2017 by Intertrust Employee Benefit Trustee Limited, as trustee of the Picton Property Income Limited Employee Benefit Trust (the "Trust"), that it had completed the purchase of 1,070,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an average share price of 83.25 pence.

The Trust holds shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and in particular for the satisfying of awards made under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

The Trust holds 1,070,000 ordinary shares representing approximately 0.2% of the Company's current voting rights.



Note to Editors

Picton is a property investment company established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £661 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 52 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 September 2017). Through an occupier-focused, opportunity-led approach to real estate asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

