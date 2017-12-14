The Ifo Institute bumped up its German growth forecasts for next year as it highlighted strength in the construction and manufacturing sectors. It now expects the German economy to grow by 2.6% next year, up from a previous forecast of 2.0%. For 2017, it raised its growth forecast to 2.3% from 1.8%, while its estimate for 2019 remains at 2.1% growth. Ifo president Clemens Fuest said: "The impetus seen in 2017 will carry over deep into 2018." Meanwhile, head of Business Cycle Analysis and ...

