Business activity in the eurozone accelerated in December, with manufacturing activity at a record high, according to figures released on Thursday. IHS Markit's flash eurozone purchasing managers' composite output index - which measures activity in both the services and manufacturing sectors - rose to 58.0 from 57.5 in November, beating expectations for a reading of 57.2 and reaching its highest level since February 2011. Meanwhile, the flash services PMI for the bloc rose increased to 56.5 from ...

