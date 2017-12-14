The "Advanced Pharmacovigilance" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This course is designed for those with at least two years worth of knowledge in drug safety and will provide a comprehensive, yet practical assessment of the main regulations required to produce a compliant reporting company pharmacovigilance Inspection.

Key Topics To Be Covered

Training for Drug Safety Reporting Duties, Audits and Expectations Risk Based Inspections

The DDPS retirement and the New PV Master file in the EU

Compliance and Drug Safety

Product Safety Reviews Purpose and Function (incorporating the new EU Signal Analysis Requirements)

Developing Company Core System Information CIOMS III

Safety Reporting in Licensing Agreements

PSURs Timing, Content and the DSUR and the New ICH E2C (2nd Revision requirements)

Implications for Safety Reporting in Global Clinical Trials

Risk/Benefit Determinations

Risk Management Plans

Agenda:

Programme Day one

09.00 Registration and Coffee

09.30 Start of meeting

Due Diligence

Training for Drug Safety Reporting Duties

Audits and Expectations

Compliance and Drug Safety

The PV Master File and the DDPS

17.00 Close of day one

Programme Day Two

09.00 Start of day two

Product Safety Reviews Purpose Function

Interactive Exercise: Designing the Requirements for a Safety Review Group

Safety Reporting in Licensing Agreements

Developing Company Core Safety Information CIOMS III

Interactive Exercise: Deciding whether New Safety Data presented from a Clinical Trial should be put into Core Safety Information

PSURs and the New Revisions in ICH E2C

17.00 Close of day two

Programme Day Three

09.00 Start of day three

The EU Clinical Trials Directive

Risk/Benefit Determinations

Interactive Exercise: Reviewing the Safety of a Product

Risk Management Plans (including new EU requirements 2012)

Crisis Management within Drug Safety

Interactive Exercise: Deciding how to Handle a Major Crisis within the Company

16.30 Close of day three

