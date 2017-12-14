The "Advanced Pharmacovigilance" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This course is designed for those with at least two years worth of knowledge in drug safety and will provide a comprehensive, yet practical assessment of the main regulations required to produce a compliant reporting company pharmacovigilance Inspection.
Key Topics To Be Covered
- Training for Drug Safety Reporting Duties, Audits and Expectations Risk Based Inspections
- The DDPS retirement and the New PV Master file in the EU
- Compliance and Drug Safety
- Product Safety Reviews Purpose and Function (incorporating the new EU Signal Analysis Requirements)
- Developing Company Core System Information CIOMS III
- Safety Reporting in Licensing Agreements
- PSURs Timing, Content and the DSUR and the New ICH E2C (2nd Revision requirements)
- Implications for Safety Reporting in Global Clinical Trials
- Risk/Benefit Determinations
- Risk Management Plans
Agenda:
Programme Day one
09.00 Registration and Coffee
09.30 Start of meeting
Due Diligence
Training for Drug Safety Reporting Duties
Audits and Expectations
Compliance and Drug Safety
The PV Master File and the DDPS
17.00 Close of day one
Programme Day Two
09.00 Start of day two
Product Safety Reviews Purpose Function
Interactive Exercise: Designing the Requirements for a Safety Review Group
Safety Reporting in Licensing Agreements
Developing Company Core Safety Information CIOMS III
Interactive Exercise: Deciding whether New Safety Data presented from a Clinical Trial should be put into Core Safety Information
PSURs and the New Revisions in ICH E2C
17.00 Close of day two
Programme Day Three
09.00 Start of day three
The EU Clinical Trials Directive
Risk/Benefit Determinations
Interactive Exercise: Reviewing the Safety of a Product
Risk Management Plans (including new EU requirements 2012)
Crisis Management within Drug Safety
Interactive Exercise: Deciding how to Handle a Major Crisis within the Company
16.30 Close of day three
