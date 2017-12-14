

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices increased for the fourth straight month in November, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.5 percent year-over-year in November, slightly slower than the 0.6 percent increase in October.



Utility costs grew 3.7 percent annually in November, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent from October, when it edged down by 0.1 percent. It was the second successive monthly fall.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, held steady at 0.5 percent in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to accelerate to 0.6 percent.



Month-on-month, the HICP increased at a stable rate of 0.1 percent in November.



