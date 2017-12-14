

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England is set to publish the decision of monetary policy committee and the minutes of the meeting. The bank is widely forecast to hold the bank rate at 0.50 percent and the asset purchase programme at GBP 435 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound held steady against its major rivals.



The pound was valued at 0.8800 against the euro, 1.3269 against the franc, 1.3443 against the greenback and 151.48 against the yen as of 6:55 am ET.



