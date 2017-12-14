sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,069 Euro		-0,166
-70,64 %
WKN: A0LCPD ISIN: GB00B1F4K366 Ticker-Symbol: PH8 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLANT IMPACT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PLANT IMPACT PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,068
0,08
14:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PLANT IMPACT PLC
PLANT IMPACT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLANT IMPACT PLC0,069-70,64 %