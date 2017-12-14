United States Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices Markets 2017-2018: AHA Estimates Approximately 9.8 Million Americans Experience Angina Symptoms

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Many patients with severe angina experience inadequate response to pharmacological approaches and require surgical treatment such as PCI with or without stenting, or CABG. Many patients with chronic, severe angina are not candidates for PCI or CABG because of a variety of reasons including failed prior procedures, diffuse coronary artery disease, distal stenosis or extremely small coronary arteries. These patients represent the primary target population for treatment with TMR.
Transmyocardial revascularization (TMR) is a surgically performed laser-based heart treatment procedure in which transmural channels are made in the heart muscle. Many scientific experts believe that these procedures encourage new vessel formation, also known as angiogenesis. TMR therapy is approved for patients suffering from chronic or severe angina. The American Heart Association (AHA) estimates that approximately 9.8 million Americans experience angina symptoms.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Myocardial Infarction
- Angina Pectoris
- Heart Valve Disease
- Congestive Heart Failure
3. Product Portfolio
- Tissue Heart Valves
- Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves
- Annuloplasty Repair Devices
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices
- Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices
- On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices
- Anastomosis Assist Devices
- Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices
- Ventricular Assist Devices
- Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device
- Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device
- Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices
- Patent Foramen Ovale Devices
- Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device
- Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device
- Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine
- Fda Recalls
- Clinical Trials
4. Transmyocardial Revascularization Device Market
- Transmyocardial Revascularization Disposables Market
- Transmyocardial Revascularization Capital Equipment Market
- Transmyocardial Revascularization Laser Console Market
- Transmyocardial Revascularization Laser Console Service Market
- Drivers And Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Edwards Lifesciences
- St. Jude Medical
- Medtronic
- Maquet
- Abiomed
- HeartWare Inc.
- Sorin Group
- Terumo
- Abbott Laboratories
- Teleflex Medical
- Cardiac Assist
- AtriCure
- W.L. Gore
- SynCardia
- Boston Scientific
- Cryolife
- Berlin Heart
- Cardica
- Chase Medical
- Genesee Biomedical
- Karl Storz
- LifeNet Health
- Microline Surgical
- Novadaq
- On-X
- Saphena Medical
- SentreHeart
- Vitalitec
