United States Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices Markets 2017-2018: AHA Estimates Approximately 9.8 Million Americans Experience Angina Symptoms

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Report for Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices 2018 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Many patients with severe angina experience inadequate response to pharmacological approaches and require surgical treatment such as PCI with or without stenting, or CABG. Many patients with chronic, severe angina are not candidates for PCI or CABG because of a variety of reasons including failed prior procedures, diffuse coronary artery disease, distal stenosis or extremely small coronary arteries. These patients represent the primary target population for treatment with TMR.



Transmyocardial revascularization (TMR) is a surgically performed laser-based heart treatment procedure in which transmural channels are made in the heart muscle. Many scientific experts believe that these procedures encourage new vessel formation, also known as angiogenesis. TMR therapy is approved for patients suffering from chronic or severe angina. The American Heart Association (AHA) estimates that approximately 9.8 million Americans experience angina symptoms.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview



Coronary Artery Disease

Myocardial Infarction

Angina Pectoris

Heart Valve Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

3. Product Portfolio



Tissue Heart Valves

Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves

Annuloplasty Repair Devices

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices

On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices

Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices

Anastomosis Assist Devices

Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices

Ventricular Assist Devices

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device

Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device

Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices

Patent Foramen Ovale Devices

Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine

Fda Recalls

Clinical Trials

4. Transmyocardial Revascularization Device Market



Transmyocardial Revascularization Disposables Market

Transmyocardial Revascularization Capital Equipment Market

Transmyocardial Revascularization Laser Console Market

Transmyocardial Revascularization Laser Console Service Market

Drivers And Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Edwards Lifesciences

St. Jude Medical

Medtronic

Maquet

Abiomed

HeartWare Inc.

Sorin Group

Terumo

Abbott Laboratories

Teleflex Medical

Cardiac Assist

AtriCure

W.L. Gore

SynCardia

Boston Scientific

Cryolife

Berlin Heart

Cardica

Chase Medical

Genesee Biomedical

Karl Storz

LifeNet Health

Microline Surgical

Novadaq

On-X

Saphena Medical

SentreHeart

Vitalitec

