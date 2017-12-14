Active-Investors: Free Research Report as SM Energy Reported Better Than Expected Results

Stock Monitor: Energy XXI Gulf Coast Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on SM Energy Co. (NYSE: SM) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SM. The Company reported its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on November 02, 2017. The independent oil and gas Company's adjusted net loss narrowed on a y-o-y basis. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXXI), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company SM Energy. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EXXI

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, SM Energy most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SM

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, SM Energy's total operating revenues and other income was $295.38 million compared to $352.66 million in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $293.2 million.

For Q3 2017, SM Energy's production totaled 10.7 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalents (MMBoe), comprising of 32% oil, 45% natural gas, and 23% NGLs. For the reported quarter, the Company's oil production of 3.4 Million Barrels (MMBbls) exceeded SM Energy's guidance, driven by a 31% sequential increase in Permian Basin production.

During Q3 2017, SM Energy's average realized price per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) before the effects of commodity hedges was $27.59 per Boe, which is at its highest level since Q4 2014. The Company's cash production costs totaled $11.49 per Boe, which included lease operating expenses (LOE) of $4.81 per Boe.

SM Energy's net loss was $89.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for Q3 2017 compared to a net loss of $40.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, in Q3 2016. The Company's net loss in the reported quarter reflected a 25% decrease in production as a result of asset sales, and a $44.4 million decrease in realized hedge gains, partially offset by a higher Q3 2017 pre-hedge operating margin and lower depletion, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

SM Energy's adjusted net loss was $27.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for Q3 2017 compared to an adjusted net loss of $29.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, in Q3 2016. The Company's loss was lower than Wall Street's expectations for a loss of $0.32 per share.

Capital Activity and Operations

SM Energy's costs incurred were $226.6 million for Q3 2017. During the reported quarter, the Company drilled, or participated, in 31 net wells and completed, or participated, in 28 net wells. On a year-to-date basis, SM Energy has drilled, or participated, in 88 net wells and completed, or participated, in 87 net wells.

Permian-Midland Basin

During Q3 2017, SM Energy's production from the Midland Basin assets was 3.0 MMBoe and was 78% oil. Midland Basin's production grew 31% sequentially as the Company had 23 flowing completions in the reported quarter. The Midland Basin assets' reported quarter production margin was $30.62 per Boe.

During Q3 2011, at the Iceman pad, three Wolfcamp A wells averaged a peak 30-day rate of 1,453 Boe/d per well, while at the three-well Griswold pad, the Wolfcamp A wells averaged a peak 30-day rate of 1,191 Boe/d per well. At the Jester pad, one Wolfcamp A and one Wolfcamp B well averaged a peak 30-day rate of 1,333 Boe/d per well. The Company currently has approximately 89,000 net acres in the Midland Basin, which includes approximately 5,000 net acres acquired year-to-date through acreage trades and other transactions.

Eagle Ford

For Q3 2017, SM Energy's production from the Eagle Ford assets was 6.7 MMBoe and included 60% natural gas, 35% NGLs, and 5% oil. For the reported quarter, the production was affected by curtailments following Hurricane Harvey and a second storm, as well as a reduction in the Company's working interest in new wells as a result of the Eagle Ford North JV. The Company drilled six, and completed four net wells in Q3 2017. The Company has approximately 165,000 net acres in its operated Eagle Ford program.

Financial Position and Liquidity

At September 30, 2017, the outstanding principal balance on SM Energy's long-term debt included $2.8 billion in senior notes, plus $172.5 million in senior convertible notes, with zero drawn on the Company's senior secured credit facility. At quarter-end, the Company had a cash balance of $441.4 million, providing for a net debt of $2.5 billion.

SM Energy's net cash provided by operating activities was $128.5 million in Q3 2017, and $370.6 million for the first nine months of 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 13, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, SM Energy's stock declined 5.89%, ending the trading session at $20.28.

Volume traded for the day: 4.66 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.04 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 29.01%; and previous six-month period - up 26.67%

After yesterday's close, SM Energy's market cap was at $2.23 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.49%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors