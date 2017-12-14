Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2017) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to report on results from hole CB-17-24 from its 2017 drill program in the Copper Belle zone of the Company's Treaty Creek property in north-western B.C.

CB-17-24, a step-out hole drilled this year on the Copper Belle zone, intersected various mineralized zones where the most significant was 115.50 meters of continuous mineralization grading 1.31 g/tonne gold from 60.50 to 176.00 meters depth, including a higher grade intercept of 57m grading 1.97 g/t gold from 111.5 to 168.5m. A second interval occurs deeper in the hole, grading 0.83 g/t over 60m, from 228.5 to 268.50m. Hole CB-17-24 was collared above the ice 166 meters south of CB-16-03. Complete results are pending for the remaining 22 holes.

Drill results for hole CB-17-24 are summarized in the table below:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) CB-17-24 60.50 176.00 115.50 1.31 4.4 0.022 including 111.50 168.50 57.00 1.97 7.3 0.025 Including 125.00 164.00 39.00 2.38 8.3 0.026

228.50 288.50 60.00 0.83 5.5 0.021

435.50 486.50 51.00 0.609 1.8 0.008 including 483.50 486.50 3.00 5.675 14.0 0.001

665.00 690.50 25.50 0.18 2.1 0.301

*True widths of the mineralization have not been determined.

The Copper Belle resource delineation drill program was completed with 27 holes to depths below 700 meters and with step outs of 50 meters where topography permitted. Over 13,722 meters of drilling was completed on the Copper Belle zone in 2017.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: "We are learning a great deal with each assayed hole at Copper Belle and are delighted to report long intercepts of mineralization as we move towards Seabridge's Iron Cap Deposit. It is worthwhile to note that deeper into the mineralized system we are seeing more silver and copper. The next 22 holes still in the assay laboratory are expected to divulge the overall size and continuity of mineralization and should provide enough data to produce a resource estimate at Copper Belle."

Results from additional drill holes of the 2017 drill program at Copper Belle are still pending. Drill holes targeted the mineralized zone on Copper Belle and all holes to date have intersected long intervals of mineralization to depth. Drill holes were targeted oblique to the northwesterly plunge of the main mineralized zone. The drill program was designed for 50 meter step-outs across the mineralized zone to create a block of delineated mineralization for a preliminary resource estimate. All drill holes were down hole surveyed at 25 m stations using a Reflex Multi-shot device.

A location map of drilling: