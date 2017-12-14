

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany is set to log its strongest growth since 2011 next year, think tank ifo predicted on Thursday, as it sharply raised the growth forecasts for the biggest euro zone economy.



The Munich-based ifo raised the growth forecast for 2018 to 2.6 percent from 2 percent.



'The German economy is in great shape,' says ifo President Clemens Fuest. 'The impetus seen in 2017 will carry over deep into 2018.'



Earlier, the ifo had raised the growth outlook for this year to 2.3 percent from 1.8 percent.



ifo sees growth of 2.1 percent for 2019.



