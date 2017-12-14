The "Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market is accounted to reach USD 265.0 billion by 2024 from USD 107.4 billion in 2016, it is growing at a CAGR of 11.9 in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing use of biologics, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing occurrence of needle-stick injuries, and the benefits of injections (convenience, ease of use, and reduced pain).
The market is further segmented into:
- Type
- Application
- Usage Pattern
- Mode Administration
- End User
- Geography
Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Applications, Usage Pattern, Mode of Administration, End User and Country.
On the basis of end user the europe injectable drug delivery market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, research laboratories and, pharma biotech companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market: by Type
7 Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market: by Product
8 Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market: by Application
9 Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market: by End User
10 Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Geography
11 Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Company Profiles
- Pfizer
- Baxter International Inc.
- Gerresheimer AG
- Schott AG
- Alkermes PLC.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Sandoz
- Terumo Corporation
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
- Bespak
- Antares Pharma
- Elcam Medical
- Haselmeier
- Mylan N.V.
- Novo Nordisk
- Owen Mumford Ltd
- Sanofi
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
- Ypsomed Holding AG
