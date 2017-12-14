Global Connected Medical Devices Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.24%

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Connected Medical Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global connected medical devices market to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% during the period 2017-2021

Global Connected Medical Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The increasing global prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, CVDs and their related risk factors such as obesity, sleep apnea, chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic pain conditions is estimated to increase the demand for connected medical devices for efficient disease management. CVDs are estimated to cause approximately 19 million deaths globally by 2020. According to eurostat, in 2013, there were nearly 1.9 million deaths resulting from CVDs in the EU. According to the CDC, approximately 610,000 people die of heart diseases in the US every year.

One trend in the market is increasing number of regulatory approvals. There is an increasing trend of regulatory approvals for connected medical devices. In July 2016, Medtronic received the CE Marking approval for its Guardian Connect (smartphone-enabled continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system) for people using insulin injection therapy for diabetes. In June 2016, Withings (acquired by Nokia) received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its Withings Thermo (now known as Thermo), which is a WiFi-enabled thermometer.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of connected medical devices. The cost of medical devices such as imaging equipment including MRI, CT, and X-ray systems equipped with connectivity features is significantly high. For instance, the cost of installing a simple PACS system for a small practice can cost around $4,000-$6,000 while a complex system for a large healthcare facility can cost more than $90,000. Hospitals adopting connected medical imaging equipment also need to bear several other additional costs such as maintenance costs and infrastructural costs.



Key vendors

Fitbit

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

OMRON Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Other prominent vendors

Abbott

AgaMatrix

Boston Scientific Corporation

Dexcom

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Garmin

iHealth Labs (subsidiary of Andon Health)

Jawbone

Johnson & Johnson

LabStyle Innovations

LifeWatch

McKesson Corporation

Nokia

Polar Electro

True Wearables

TupeloLife

