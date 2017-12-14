Glasgow City Council Awards Seven Year Transformational ICT Outsourcing Contract to CGI

LONDON and GLASGOW, Scotland, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Contract designed to kick-start a step change in digital services to support jobs, education, innovation and health for decades to come

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has been selected by Glasgow City Council (GCC) to provide transformational IT services to enable the introduction of integrated digital services for the Glasgow area. This will result in an improved citizen digital experience across a range of council services whilst delivering new high speed broadband for schools and the local community.

"This is a very important award for CGI and will involve us delivering not only a modern, transformed IT estate, but also delivering improved services to schools and the City of Glasgow generally," said David Fitzpatrick, Senior Vice President of Global Technology Operations in the UK. "We will also provide the underlying capability to enhance how residents engage with the Council and carry out their transactions online."

Annemarie O'Donnell, Chief Executive of Glasgow City Council, commented "We have an opportunity to completely redesign how we use technology to improve the lives of all Glaswegians. From world-class digital learning in our schools, to protecting the health of our most vulnerable citizens - we need to innovate and be ready to embrace opportunities to use technology creatively to deliver for the city."

This is CGI's third major digital transformation contract in UK Local Government in recent years and securing the business will increase CGI's growing footprint in Scotland and will position CGI as one of the largest suppliers of IT Services in Scotland. CGI is already a significant employer in Glasgow, employing over 100 people in their Open Digital Service Centre at the Inovo building in George Street.

The firm is also investing in developing a skilled city workforce in the longer-term, by providing employment and training opportunities for local young people. This includes sponsoring a degree programme at Glasgow Caledonian University, which enables students to study while developing a career. The job prospects of at least 700 Glaswegians will also be improved through the sponsoring of software development training for 100 long-term unemployed people every year.

