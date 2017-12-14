Global Automotive Composite Leaf Springs Market is Likely to Experience an Excellent CAGR of 10% Over the Next Five Years and Reach $72.3 Million in 2022, Says a New Report From Stratview Research

DETROIT, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Automotive Composite Leaf Springs Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium- & Heavy-Duty Vehicle, and Others), by Installation Type (Transversal and Longitudinal), by Location Type (Front and Rear), by Manufacturing Process Type (Compression Molding, High-Pressure Resin Transfer Molding, and Prepreg Layup), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the composite leaf springs market in the global automotive industry over the trend & forecast period of 2011 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Composite Leaf Springs Market in the Global AutomotiveIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global automotive composite leaf springs market is likely to offer an excellent growth of 10% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach an estimated $72.3 million in 2022, which offers an opportunity to the composites industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

There are several factors bolstering the growth of composite leaf springs in the global automotive industry. The author of the report cited increasing automobile production and increasing demand for lightweight leaf springs to achieve stringent government regulations in many countries, such as CAFÉ Standards, as the major growth drivers of the composite leaf springs market in the automotive industry.

Based on vehicle type, light commercial vehicle (LCV) is the expected to remain the growth engine of the global composite leaf springs market during the forecast period. Pick-Up, Van, and SUVs are the major LCV types that are using composite leaf springs at either transversal or longitudinal position, depending on requirement, vehicle design type, etc.

As per the study, transversal installation dominates the global automotive composite leaf springs market driven by higher usage in the passenger cars and LCVs, however, longitudinal installation type is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to higher use in medium-& heavy-duty commercial vehicles (M&HCV) segment and increasing use in LCVs.

Research findings suggest that compression molding is expected to remain the most dominant manufacturing process in the global automotive composite leaf springs market during the forecast period. However, High Pressure-Resin Transfer Molding (HP-RTM) is likely to experience the highest growth during the same period, driven by the shorter parts cycle time.

In terms of region, Europe will continue to remain the largest market for composite leaf springs over the next five years, driven by increasing usage in LCVs and passenger cars. Asia-Pacific is a relatively small market for composite leaf springs, but is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period.

The global market for composite leaf springs is relatively smaller and highly consolidated. The top three composite leaf spring manufacturers are Liteflex LLC, IFC Composite, and Benteler-SGL. New product development, capacity expansion, and process optimization are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the automotive composite leaf springs market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Composite Leaf Spring Market in the Automotive Industry by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Light Commercial Vehicles (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Medium & Heavy-Duty Vehicles (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Composite Leaf Spring Market in the Automotive Industry by Installation Type:

Transversal (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Longitudinal(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Composite Leaf Spring Market in the Automotive Industry by Manufacturing Process:

Compression Molding Process

Prepreg Layup Process

Other Processes

Global Composite Leaf Spring Market in the Automotive Industry by Location:

Front Leaf Spring (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Rear Leaf Spring(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Leaf Spring Market in the Automotive Industry by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA and Others)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , Sweden , Italy , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , South Korea , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World(Country Analysis: Brazil and Others)

