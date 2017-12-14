Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Hyatt's Q3 FY17 Results Outshone Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE: H) ("Hyatt") has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=H. The Company released its financial results on November 02, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The Chicago, Illinois-based Company reported a y-o-y growth in its total revenues of 2.8% during Q3 FY17, topping analysts' estimates. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Hyatt reported total revenues of $1.12 billion in Q3 FY17, which came in above the $1.09 billion recorded in Q3 FY16, and beating market expectations of $1.09 billion. The Company's Other revenues from managed properties were up 3.1% to $463 million in Q3 FY17 from $448 million in the prior year's same period.

The multinational hotels Company reported a net income of $16 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 versus $62 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income came in at $32 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $61 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.17 per diluted share.

Operational Metrics

For the reported quarter, the Company's direct and selling, general, and administrative expenses were $1.06 billion versus $1.02 billion in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company's income before income taxes came in at $31 million for Q3 FY17 compared to $90 million in Q3 FY16. The Company reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $180 million, or 27.5% of total revenues, for Q3 FY17 versus $192 million, or 30.1% of total revenues, in the last year's corresponding quarter. Additionally, the Company's comparable system-wide revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 1.6% during Q3 FY17.

Segment Results

Hyatt's Owned and Leased Hotels segment's revenues came in at $505 million for Q3 FY17, which was 2.7% lower than the $519 million reported in Q3 FY16. The segment's adjusted EBITDA also fell to $89 million in Q3 FY17 from $97 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's average daily rate (ADR) was $223.50 for the reported quarter, up from $220.01 in Q3 FY16. However, the segment's occupancy was down by 160 basis points y-o-y, while RevPAR fell 0.5% y-o-y in Q3 FY17.

For Q3 FY17, Hyatt's Americas Management and Franchising segment recorded revenues of $95 million, which was 5.9% above the $90 million reported in Q3 FY16. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $82 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $77 million in Q3 FY16.

The Company's ASPAC Management and Franchising segment reported revenues of $27 million in Q3 FY17 versus $23 million in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's adjusted EBITDA came in at $17 million for Q3 FY17 versus $14 million reported in Q3 FY16.

Hyatt's EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising segment's revenues came in at $18 million during Q3 FY17, up from $15 million in the last year's same quarter. Meanwhile, the segment's adjusted EBITDA surged 41.3% to $11 million in the reported period from $8 million in the last year's comparable period.

Cash Flow and Cash Matters

During the nine months ended September 30, 2017, Hyatt generated net cash from operating activities of $450 million versus $351 million in the previous year's corresponding period. The Company had cash and cash equivalents worth $383 million at the close of its books on September 30, 2017, compared to $482 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company had a long-term debt balance amounting to $1.44 billion as on September 30, 2017, compared to $1.45 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Share Repurchase

During Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased 4,012,093 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $247 million. Furthermore, the Company had approximately $302 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization as of October 27, 2017.

Outlook

In its guidance for the full year FY17, the Company revised comparable system-wide RevPAR growth to a new range of 2.5% to 3%. The Company now projects net income to be in the range of $193 million to $210 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $805 million to $815 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 13, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Hyatt Hotels' stock ended the trading session flat at $70.75.

Volume traded for the day: 630.02 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.45%; previous three-month period - up 17.04%; past twelve-month period - up 24.12%; and year-to-date - up 28.03%

After yesterday's close, Hyatt Hotels' market cap was at $8.35 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 42.65.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Lodging industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

