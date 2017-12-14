Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: DineEquity has a Dividend Yield of 7.55%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 15, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on DineEquity, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2017. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on December 14, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on DIN:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DIN

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On October 06, 2017, DineEquity, the parent Company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar® and IHOP® restaurants, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.97 per share of common stock for Q4 2017. The dividend will be payable on January 12, 2018, to the Company's stockholders of record at the close of business on December 18, 2017.

DineEquity's indicated dividend represents a yield of 7.55%, which is more than four times the average dividend yield for the Services sector of 1.88%. The Company has raised dividend for two years in a row.

Dividend Insights

DineEquity has a dividend payout ratio of 95.6%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.96 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, DineEquity is forecasted to report earnings of $4.13 per share for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $3.88 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, DineEquity's cash and cash equivalents totaled $104.21 million compared to $140.54 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's cash flows from operating activities were $31.0 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 compared to $62.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Developments for DineEquity

On November 16, 2017, IHOP® Restaurants announced the strategic expansion of its IHOP 'N GO® (to-go) platform, which includes a fully-integrated, online ordering system through IHOP.com.

The national rollout of the online ordering system builds on a limited test conducted earlier this year when the brand unveiled proprietary packaging specifically designed to protect the integrity of its signature Buttermilk pancakes and other popular all-day breakfast foods during carryout.

The enhanced to-go program affords guests the convenience of enjoying their favorite IHOP menu items on the go. IHOP spent close to a year perfecting its program before rolling it out in stages, working to ensure that the IHOP 'N GO® experience matched the in-restaurant hospitality the brand is known for.

IHOP also announced the delivery test launches with leading providers like Amazon and DoorDash; and the introduction of a mobile app by end of 2017.

About DineEquity

Based in Glendale, California, DineEquity, through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. With more than 3,700 restaurants combined in 19 countries and approximately 400 franchisees, DineEquity is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 13, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, DineEquity's stock advanced 2.13%, ending the trading session at $51.80.

Volume traded for the day: 201.58 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 16.72%; previous three-month period - up 25.64%; and past six-month period - up 20.13%

After yesterday's close, DineEquity's market cap was at $927.74 million.

The stock has a dividend yield of 7.49%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Restaurants industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors