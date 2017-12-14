The new legal framework for anti-dumping, designed to protect the EU against unfair trade practices, has been signed. It will come into force on December 20.

The European Commission yesterday signed the new legal framework on anti-dumping. The changes were officially approved by the European Council on December 4, after the European Parliament adopted the new directives in mid-November.

Europe has been struggling for a long time with the issue of how to deal with future anti-dumping procedures. This is primarily due to China, which has been promised market economy status by the World Trade Organization.

This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...