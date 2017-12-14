

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday after raising it for the first time in a decade in November.



The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Mark Carney, unanimously decided to maintain the benchmark rate at 0.50 percent. The bank had raised its rate by a quarter point at the previous session in November.



Policymakers voted unanimously to maintain the quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion.



Inflation rose to 3.1 percent in November. The bank said the MPC judged that inflation is likely to be close to its peak, and will decline towards the 2 percent target in the medium term.



The governor will be writing an open letter to the Chancellor to explain this overshoot and this will be published alongside the minutes of the February MPC meeting and the accompanying Inflation Report.



The bank said the Committee will monitor closely the incoming evidence on the evolving economic outlook, including the impact of last month's increase in Bank Rate, and stands ready to respond to developments as they unfold to ensure a sustainable return of inflation to the 2 percent target.



