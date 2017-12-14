Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Fairmount Santrol And Unimin Merge to Create an Industry Leader in Proppant and Industrial Materials Solutions

Stock Monitor: Platinum Group Metals Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Active-Investors issued a free report on Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FMSA) ("Fairmount"), which is readily accessible upon registration at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FMSA as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 12, 2017, the Company, a leading provider of high-performance sand and sand-based product solution to oil and gas Companies, and Unimin Corporation, an application-focused minerals Company and a wholly owned subsidiary of SCR-Sibelco N.V., declared that their Boards of Directors have approved a definitive agreement under which Fairmount and Unimin will combine in a tax-free, cash and stock transaction. Sign up now for our free research reports at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Platinum Group Metals Ltd (NYSE AMER: PLG), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company Fairmount Santrol. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PLG

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Fairmount Santrol Holdings most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FMSA

Merger to Create a Leader in Proppant and Industrial Materials Solutions

The Merger would lead to the creation of a new company, which would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The combination of the two organizations' strong product portfolios and asset footprints will create an industry-leading provider of Proppant and industrial materials solutions, which would serve energy as well as industrial customers. The combined entity would possess an extensive technical and applications expertise, and would have the largest portfolio of high-purity sands and nepheline syenite production in North America.

Estimated Annual Processing Capacity Of 45 Million Tons

It is expected that the new combined Company would have annual sand and mineral processing capacity of 45 million tons and annual coating capacity of 3.0 million tons.

Financial Position of the Combined Company

On a pro-forma basis, the combined entity would have had revenue of nearly $2.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA of around $400 million, excluding expected synergies, for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2017. Of this, the industrial segment represents 45% of gross profit while the Proppant segment represents 55%.

Diversification across assets, geographies and end-markets

The combined company would operate a comprehensive logistics platform with a large-scale terminal network across North America, comprising 96 distribution terminals with 18 unit-train capable terminals, and access to all major railways serving major oil and gas basins. Therefore, its strategically located plants and an enhanced distribution network would create an extraordinary position to deliver products and services to a broad customer base across energy and industrial markets. Moreover, its complementary asset footprint is also well positioned to serve resilient and attractive markets including oil & gas, glass, construction, ceramics, coatings, polymers, and foundry markets.

Value Creation Through $150 Million in Operational Synergies

The combined company is expected to benefit from substantial operational synergies, which would help enhance earnings as well as value. The Company targets approximately $150 million in annual synergies, resulting in over $1 billion in value creation. Of which, 50% are expected to be captured in the first-year post closing.

Besides, diverse revenue streams from the industrial segment coupled with combinational synergies, increased scale, and complementarity of assets would help assure a more predictable cash flow generation for the combined entity.

This would provide the Company increased financial flexibility, including the ability to reduce leverage and make strategic investments.

Terms for the Transaction

As per the agreement, current Fairmount's shareholders, including equity award holders, will receive $170 million in cash, or approximately $0.74 per share based on Fairmount's current diluted share count. Besides, they would also get 35% ownership in the combined Company, with Sibelco owning the remaining 65%.

The transaction would be tax-free for Fairmount's shareholders.

Sibelco will maintain ownership of Unimin's high-purity quartz business, which mainly serves electronics manufacturers in Asia.

In fact, on closing, the combined company would list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange while Fairmount would be delisted from the NYSE.

Financing Terms and Conditions

Unimin has secured fully committed financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BNP Paribas to refinance both companies' outstanding debt obligations and certain transaction expenses. Fairmont and Unimin expect that the increased cash flow from the merger would help the combined company pay down its debt promptly.

Management and Leadership Structure

The combined Company's Board of Directors would comprise 11 members. Of this, 6 would be recommended by Sibelco, including Jean Luc Deleersnyder, Sibelco's Chief Executive Officer, and four would be recommended by Fairmount.

It is anticipated that Jenniffer Deckard, the current Chief Executive Officer of Fairmount, would serve as the CEO and director of the combined company.

The executive leadership team would comprise a combination of existing leaders from both Unimin and Fairmount. This way, the combined Company would be able to leverage on the complementary strengths of the quality workforce form both companies.

However, Sibelco would get the right to nominate the independent Chairman of the combined Company.

Headquarters, yet to Finalized

The companies have not yet finalized the headquarters of the combined entity. It would be determined prior to closing. However, they will maintain their regional offices to capitalize on the significant operating presence, strong partnerships and talented employee bases.

Also, the name of the combined Company will be determined before the closing of the transaction.

Transaction to Close by Mid-2018

The transaction is still subject to the approval of Fairmount's shareholders, certain regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions; following which, it is expected to close in mid-2018. In this regard, Fairmount has already entered into a voting agreement with holders of 26% of Fairmount's outstanding common stock, pursuant to which they will vote their shares in favor of the transaction.

Transaction Advisors

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is acting as the financial advisor to Fairmount while Jones Day is its legal advisor. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley is serving as Sibelco's financial advisor, and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Hughes Hubbard are serving as its legal advisors.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 13, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Fairmount Santrol's stock was marginally down 0.39%, ending the trading session at $5.09.

Volume traded for the day: 6.18 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.66 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.70%; previous three-month period - up 49.27%; and past six-month period - up 31.52%

After yesterday's close, Fairmount Santrol's market cap was at $1.11 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 94.26.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors