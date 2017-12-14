Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Duke Energy's Earnings Beat Analysts' Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) ("Duke") has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DUK. The Company posted its third quarter fiscal 2017 results on November 03, 2017. The Company's Gas and Utility segment's revenues surged 206%. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q3 FY17, Duke posted revenues of $6.48 billion compared to $6.58 billion in Q3 FY16, declining 14.29% on a y-o-y basis, due to unfavorable weather conditions and an absence of earnings from the International Energy segment. The Company's revenue numbers' missed analysts' estimates of $6.75 billion.

The Company's operating income was $1.70 billion in the reported quarter compared to $1.95 billion in Q3 FY16, decreasing 13.25%.

Duke's net income decreased 18.88% to $954.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $1.18 billion in Q3 FY16, due to an absence of earnings from sold assets. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.36 for Q3 FY17 compared to $1.70 in Q3 FY16, declining 20% on a y-o-y basis. Duke's adjusted earnings were $1.59 per share for the reported quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $1.56.

Segment Details

Duke's Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment's revenues were $6.13 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $6.34 billion in Q3 FY16, declining 3.33%, due to lower retail sales volume and lost revenues associated with Hurricane Irma and higher depreciation. The segment's operating income was $1.77 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $2.02 billion in Q3 FY16, decreasing 12.27% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's income was $1.02 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $1.19 in Q3 FY16, decreasing 14.12% on a y-o-y basis.

Duke's Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment's revenues were $272.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $89.00 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 205.61% on a y-o-y basis, due to increased investments in the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP). In the reported quarter, the segment's operating income reflected a growth of 31.82% to $29.00 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $22.00 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's income was $19.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $15.00 million in Q3 FY16, increasing 26.67%, due to higher earnings.

Duke's Commercial Renewables segment's revenues were $95.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $139.00 million in Q3 FY16, declining 31.65% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating loss was $116.00 million in the reported quarter compared to a loss of $90.00 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's loss was $49.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to a loss of $24.00 million in Q3 FY16, due to lower solar investment tax credits and higher interest income.

Cash Matters

Duke's cash and cash equivalents balance was $282.00 million as on September 30, 2017, compared to $5.72 billion as on September 30, 2016. The net inflow from operating activities was $5.01 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $5.71 billion in Q3 FY16.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2017, Duke anticipates EPS to be in the range of $4.50 - $4.60, and revenues to be approximately $24.66 billion. For Q4 FY17, the Company expects EPS to be approximately $0.94, and revenues to be approximately $5.98 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 13, 2017 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Duke Energy's stock slightly rose 0.49%, ending the trading session at $87.56.

Volume traded for the day: 3.93 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.51 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 0.07%; previous six-month period - up 0.70%; past twelve-month period - up 13.24%; and year-to-date - up 12.81%

After yesterday's close, Duke Energy's market cap was at $61.57 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.99.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.07%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

