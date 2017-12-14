Global Industrial Helical Gearbox Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.67%

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Helical Gearbox Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global industrial helical gearbox market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Industrial Helical Gearbox Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Use of helical gears enables smooth operation. The teeth engagement in gears is a crucial factor that determines the smoothness of operation. The adoption of helical gears is increasing over spur gears, as helical gears offer smoother operation, avoiding noise and cracks in the gear tooth. Spur gears are particularly loud, as the teeth of the gears collide while engaging, thereby leading to vibrations. The teeth of a helical gear are cut at an angle to the face of the gear, ranging between 15-30 degrees. When the driver gear comes in contact with the driven gear, there is a continuous contact of one end of the tooth to another to ensure full engagement. This reduces the noise generated by gears during power transmission.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Evolution of predictive maintenance. Predictive maintenance is a technology that helps in reducing operational and capital costs. It facilitates the efficient use of repair resources by proactive servicing and repairing of assets. Predictive maintenance needs to collect and analyze massive quantities of data to predict faults and errors outside the normal tolerance range. The three major solution enhancements in predictive maintenance over traditional maintenance are capturing sensor data, facilitating data communications, and making predictions.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Unpredictability in trade and industrial environment due to NAFTA renegotiations. NAFTA is a three-country accord negotiated by the governments of the US, Canada, and Mexico.



Key vendors

ABB

Bonfiglioli

Dana Brevini Motion Systems

Lenze

NORD

Other prominent vendors

Altra Industrial Motion

Chenta

Elecon

Flender AG

KEB



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7rhkvz/global_industrial?w=5





