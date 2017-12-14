

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said Thursday that it plans to reduce 14,000 jobs globally or more than 25% of its total workforce in the next two years. It will immediately suspend dividends on ordinary shares, and cancel bonus for 2017, due to fact that its financial results are significantly below original guidance for the year. The company will continue to review the potential for additional divestment of non-core assets.



Kåre Schultz, Teva's President and CEO, said,'Two weeks ago we announced a new organizational structure and executive management team. Today we are launching a comprehensive restructuring plan, crucial to restoring our financial security and stabilizing our business.'



Teva noted that the two year restructuring plan is intended to reduce its total cost base by $3 billion by the end of 2019, out of an estimated cost base for 2017 of $16.1 billion. More than half of the reduction is expected to be achieved by the end of 2018.



The company expects to record a restructuring charge as a result of the implementation of the plan in 2018 of at least $700 million, mainly related to severance costs, with additional charges possible following decisions on closures or divestments of manufacturing plants, R&D facilities, headquarters and other office locations.



The restructuring plan will focus on closures or divestments of a significant number of R&D facilities, headquarters and other office locations across all geographies, delivering efficiencies and substantial cost savings.



The company noted that it will work to significantly improve profitability in all existing markets by optimizing their cost base. A thorough review of all R&D programs across the entire company, in generics and specialty, to prioritize core projects and terminate others immediately, while maintaining a substantial pipeline.



These steps are expected to result in the reduction of 14,000 positions globally - excluding the impact of any future divestments - over 25% of Teva's total workforce - over the next two years.



The majority of the reductions are expected to occur in 2018, with most of the affected employees being notified within the next 90 days. Restructuring efforts will be done in accordance with applicable local requirements. Consultations with the relevant employee representatives will begin in the near term, the company said.



Meanwhile, the company stated that it will immediately suspend dividends on ordinary shares and ADSs, while dividends on mandatory convertible preferred shares will be evaluated on a quarterly basis per current practice.



Teva's annual bonus for 2017 will not be paid due to the fact that the company's financial results are significantly below our original guidance for the year.



The company will continue to review the potential for additional divestment of non-core assets.



Teva noted that it will provide full guidance for 2018 in February with the annual results and will share a longer-term strategic direction for the company later in 2018.



