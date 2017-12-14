

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the initiation of a Phase 3 program for its once-daily Janus kinase 1 inhibitor PF-04965842, to evaluate the efficacy and safety in the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The Phase 3 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study in 375 patients 12 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The design of the Phase 3 trial is based on the Phase 2 results that were presented in September 2017.



The treatment duration will be 12 weeks, the same duration as the Phase 2b study B7451006, with a 4 week safety follow-up period or the option to enter a long-term extension study (B7451015) at Week 12.



