

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.45 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank announces its rate decision. The main refi rate is expected to be retained at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent. The marginal lending facility rate is forecast to remain at 0.25 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen and the franc, it rose against the pound and the greenback.



The euro was worth 1.1840 against the greenback, 133.35 against the yen, 1.1684 against the franc and 0.8816 against the pound as of 7:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX