KnowBe4 Is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Customer Value Leader for Its Cybersecurity Training Platform

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the cybersecurity awareness and training platforms market, Frost & Sullivan has recognized KnowBe4 with the 2017 North American Customer Value Leadership Award for its integrated security awareness training and simulated phishing platform that teaches clients how to identify and avoid social engineering attacks.

As part of its security awareness training, KnowBe4 simulates a phishing attack on a client's organization to gain a baseline percentage of employees likely to fall victim to such an attack. KnowBe4 offers automated and interactive web-based training programs using the world's most extensive library of security awareness training content-including videos, games, newsletters, interactive modules, and posters that improves employees' Phish-prone' percentage. Clients have unlimited use of KnowBe4's hundreds of phishing templates to test employees on a regular, ongoing basis to help keep security top of mind.

"After 'testing' a company's employees, KnowBe4 provides detailed reporting on employees' actions to help organizations determine further training requirements," states Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst, Danielle VanZandt. "KnowBe4 seeks to identify and target its training-thinking like a hacker-for the benefit of organizations; helping minimize security risks."

KnowBe4 also offers solutions that clients can use on their own, including:

Automated Security Awareness Program (ASAP): This tool is a free online tool that allows IT admins to customize their own training program through a questionnaire they fill out regarding their organization. The tool then offers relevant training suggestions.

Email Exposure Check Pro (EEC) conducts a deep web search on the email addresses of an organization that are publicly available to detect the most at risk employees.

Social Engineering Indicators: This solution helps employees recognize red flags in simulated phishing emails.

Second Chance flags questionable links within an email or attachment, lets employees know, and asks if they wish to proceed anyway.

AIDA' is a machine learning artificial intelligence platform that works as a chatbot and simulates ways that an attacker engages people through different channels.

Smart Groups is a feature that allows clients to upgrade the security level of each employee, utilizing rules-driven phishing template deployment.

Content Variation: The company understands that content is an essential aspect of information retention; therefore, it creates materials in various forms for clients, ranging from extremely corporate-friendly and "safe" to more edgy styles using humor.

KnowBe4's platform can help organizations cut employees' tendency to fall for phishing scams from anaverage of 16% to just 1.2% over the course of one year. "It is this type of proven success that accounts for the company's 300% year-over-year growth rate and positions the company well moving into the future," said VanZandt.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

KnowBe4, provider of the world's most popular integrated new-school security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide. Founded by data- and IT-security expert Stu Sjouwerman, with backing from Elephant Partners and Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness of ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to security awareness training. Kevin Mitnick, internationally recognized computer-security expert and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design KnowBe4's training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Thousands of organizations leverage KnowBe4 to train their workforce to make smarter security decisions and create a human firewall as an effective last line of defense.

KnowBe4 is ranked #231 on the 2017 Inc. 500 list, #70 on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500 and #6 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in London and Amsterdam. For more info, visithttp://www.knowbe4.comand follow Stu on Twitter at@StuAllard.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

