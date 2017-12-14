NCR's advanced monitoring service delivers significant improvements in availability and customer satisfaction

Euro Automatic Cash, provider of ATM services in branch as well as third party locations, which was acquired by Banco Santander earlier this year, has started using the new NCR Advanced Monitoring Service offering of NCR Corporation, the global leader in omni-channel technologies, delivered by NCR Spain to improve the overall availability of its ATM network.

Based on the continuous collection and evaluation of the health data of an ATM network, this tailored NCR service bundle provides a powerful tool to reduce downtime and increase consumer satisfaction. "We have been working on this new service for some months now and the first results are very promising," said José Rincón, Managing Director of Euro Automatic Cash.

A variety of factors impact the health of an ATM network. Taking everything into account and identifying the impact that even small changes can have on the state of an ATM network requires a lot of experience. To help banks with this task, NCR's specialized ATM network management team, is taking care of the complete life cycle of an incident thanks to customized NCR tools and advanced business rules. This enables the team to dispatch the incident to the right resolution group at the first attempt and provide them with active support until its total resolution.

Just two months after NCR started providing the network management and monitoring service for Euro Automatic Cash, the network availability improved more than 3.5 percent. The performance improvement has been even more significant in third party ATM locations where downtime was reduced by staggering 9 percent. This availability improvement has resulted in an increase in transaction volumes improving network profitability.

"NCR innovation and experience enabled Euro Automatic Cash to reach a higher level in their ATM Network Management," explained Carlos García Reig, General Director of Financial Services at NCR Spain. "ATMs are the most prominent interface between a financial institution and their customers. It is vital that they reflect their brand and support their brand promises."

As the world leader in delivering services to financial, retail and hospitality customers, NCR has over 20,000 service professionals, including 13,000 Customer Engineers, with a presence in 180 countries. NCR resolves 3 million service requests remotely each year, avoiding the need for on-site service dispatch.

