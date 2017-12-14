Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest analysis on the top five reasons why you need real world evidence. Real world evidence removes the limits of randomized clinical trials (RCT) by offering insights into the performance of various drugs and their uses in a real-world setup.

Discovering new treatment methods and new drugs are the two fundamental factors driving the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Developing new drugs has been challenging from the past, and still, the effectiveness of new drugs is questionable. Conventionally, pharmaceutical companies rely on clinical trials to test the success of new drugs, but this method is time-consuming, expensive, and uncertain.

According to the real world evidence experts at Quantzig, "With the initiation of data analytics, the healthcare industry is relying on real-world evidence to test drug effectiveness during the drug development process."

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for strategic decision making and presenting solutions to clients across various industrial sectors. Listed below are the top five reasons why you need real-world evidence in the healthcare industry.

Top reasons why you need real-world evidence

Derive Results from a Larger Dataset: Real world evidence gathers claims, medical, and pharmacy data from thousands of patients in real-time.

Real world evidence reduces costs and time of clinical trials. Reduce Time to Market: Researchers can make necessary changes to the drug to improve its efficacy.

