Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new supplier selection study on the manufacturing industry. A renowned thermal interface material manufacturer wanted to profile various vendors with excellent technical capabilities to further streamline their performance and quality. The client wanted to lower transportation costs that were unnecessary and decrease additional costs associated with inventory.

According to the supplier selection experts at Infiniti, "Supplier selection helps thermal interface material manufacturers to understand the needs of the business and characterize the suppliers regarding their quality, lead times, and deliveries."

In this competitive environment, an efficient supplier selection process is very important to the success of any manufacturing organization. Identifying the right supplier channel to scale their marketing opportunities efficiently is a daunting task for manufacturing companies. Major thermal interface material manufacturers are adopting supplier selection solutions to seize potential opportunities and improve operational efficiency.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to reduce deficiencies such as storage expenses, inventory costs, and additional costs associated with transferring materials. The client was able to evaluate different purchasing categories and determine top suppliers. Also, the client was able to effectively track supplier performance and maintain purchasing contracts.

This supplier selection solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Build stronger and more collaborative relationships with the suppliers and reduce additional costs

Lower administration costs, increase delivery and improve supplier relationships

This supplier selection solution offered predictive insights on:

Increasing the quality and speed of delivery while enhancing supplier relationship

Improving the overall supply chain visibility

