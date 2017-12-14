Thursday the 14th of December 2017 is the last trading day for government bonds RGKB 1052 MM, 2-year benchmark bond, and RGKB 1054 MM, 5-year benchmark bond, in the electronic market STO EIM Super Benchmarks.



The first trading day with RGKB 1047 MM as 2-year benchmark bond and RGKB 1057 MM as 5-year benchmark bond will be Friday the 15th of December 2017.



Short Name: RGKB 1047 MM ISIN: SE0001149311



Short Name: RGKB 1057 MM



ISIN: SE0004869071



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management, +46 8 405 6970, or listingoperations@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657061