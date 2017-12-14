Etheric Networks' thorough assessment shows Tarana's new radio architecture delivering unrivaled immunity to obstructions, spectrum scarcity, interference, and motion solving key problems for fixed access in 5G

Tarana Wireless today announced that its AbsoluteAir 2 broadband wireless access radios outperformed alternative solutions by wide margins, according to a new Heavy Reading report on recent operator testing. Heavy Reading released earlier this week a report on Etheric Networks' exhaustive real-world performance assessment of fixed wireless access solutions. Tarana's AbsoluteAir 2 radios were tested along with the best of the industry's other commercially-available point-to-multi-point (PtMP) options for sub-6 GHz fixed access Cambium cnMedusa, Mimosa A5, and Radwin Jet NLoS.

Heavy Reading's report shows that Tarana's distributed massive MIMO architecture and suite of unique algorithms consistently outperformed the variety of more conventional radio designs achieving reliable links in many cases where others failed completely and three to seven times the throughput of any of them that were able to stay in the race. By delivering 554 Mbps in a 20 MHz channel in NLoS conditions, the Tarana architecture clearly pointed the way to broadly-deployable gigabit service in either wider channels or with carrier aggregation.

The evaluation was exhaustive, with 22 different tests per system across five classes of radio challenges: light urban and residential non-line-of-sight (NLoS) conditions over a range of distances, unlicensed-band interference, moving obstructions and reflections, PtMP co-channel spectral efficiency, and a worst-case combination of the first three.

These challenges are all very real issues for 5G systems that aspire to deliver gigabit fixed wireless access with viable network economics. While Etheric's assessment was conducted to help them set technology direction in their near-term plans for enterprise access expansion, the relative performance of the four systems' wide range of radio design approaches also provides a clear indication of what will be critical to 5G success in general fixed access in the long term.

Omar Bakr, Tarana's CEO, said, "Our tier 1 service provider customers have extensively validated our technology and all found similar results. We are very pleased that Heavy Reading and Etheric have made it possible for others to learn more about these comparative advantages from detailed public reporting on real-world testing."

Alex Hagen, Etheric's CEO, added, "We needed this rigorous and objective side-by-side assessment to help guide critical technology choices in our network expansion strategy development, as we work to meet rising demand in our market. We're excited by the new possibilities Tarana opens up for us in reaching customers we couldn't even think about with any other solution, while still maintaining our strict enterprise service SLAs."

"This is gratifying validation of both our current commercial product and the core technology we've developed to address the fundamental challenges of gigabit fixed wireless," said Dale Branlund, Tarana's CTO. "We're looking forward to sharing more about our work in 5G in the coming months."

See the report from Heavy Reading for more details on the testing and results.

Contact Tarana to learn more about how AbsoluteAir 2 can help you solve enterprise, MDU, industrial, and radio backhaul connectivity challenges today, and how our core technology will address the broader 5G gigabit residential access problem tomorrow.

And come see us at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next February, where we'll be demonstrating live our products' unique immunity to obstructions, interference, spectrum scarcity, and motion. You can request an appointment here.

About Tarana

Addressing persistent real-world challenges in access networks, Tarana has combined many antennas and radios, a suite of unique algorithm innovations, and expert implementation to create the industry's first truly viable and broadly applicable 5G alternative to fiber, commercially available today. Well proven in tier-1 customer engagements, the company's products offer fundamental advances in wireless performance and autonomous adaptation that yield dramatic improvements in the economics and deployment flexibility of fixed, mobile, and IoT access, plus a wide range of fiber extension applications. Tarana is funded by AT&T, Blum Capital, Deutsche Telekom, and four global private investors.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005508/en/

Contacts:

Etheric Networks

Adriel Hampton, +1-213-326-4627

VP of Marketing

ahampton@ethericnetworks.com

or

Tarana Wireless

Steven Glapa, +1-408-351-4085

VP of Marketing

pr@taranawireless.com