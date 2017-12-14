London stocks were still slightly weaker by midday on Thursday as the Bank of England stood pat on monetary policy, as widely expected. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% to 7,484.81, while the pound was flat against the euro at 1.1344 and steady versus the dollar at 1.3420. Threadneedle Street's Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to hold rates at 0.5% after its first rate hike in 10 years last month. David Morrison, senior market strategist at GKFX, said: "This came as no surprise after last ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...