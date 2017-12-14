Avation has entered into a secured aircraft revolving facility agreement with an unnamed "leading" international bank, it announced on Thursday. The company said the facility would be used to finance aircraft or part portfolios of passenger aircraft on lease to commercial airlines. Aircraft financed by the facility must satisfy certain agreed criteria which would include airline credit, minimum lease duration and aircraft type, the Avation board said. The initial facility amount would be $100m, ...

