The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) the voice of the global business travel industry recently honored Torsten Kriedt, Vice President for Product Strategy and Innovation at BCD Travel, with the prestigious Luoma Award. Gehan Colliander, Chair of the GBTA Europe Advisory Board, presented the award during GBTA Conference 2017 Frankfurt in partnership with VDR last month.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005148/en/

BCD Travel's Torsten Kriedt accepts the GBTA Luoma Award (Photo: Business Wire)

GBTA established the Luoma Award in 2011 in honor of Jutta Luoma, the Executive Director of the Finnish Business Travel Association. The Award recognizes a volunteer who supports the development of GBTA and its local market partners in Europe. That person works in the best interests of GBTA members in Europe and the business travel industry. The individual is independent-minded, willing to raise new ideas within the sector both publicly and privately, and effective in providing direction for European travel and meetings management.

"These are significant thresholds," said Colliander of the award. "I am pleased to honor my European Advisory Board colleague Torsten Kriedt with this year's Luoma Award. Torsten has been an outstanding contributor to GBTA in Europe."

Kriedt has served as an active member of the GBTA Europe Regional Advisory Board since 2014. He is also a regular contributor to GBTA conferences and was a key contributor on the re-launch of the GBTA Managed Travel Index benchmarking toolkit.

About the Global Business Travel Association

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) is the world's premier business travel and meetings trade organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with operations on six continents. GBTA's 9,000-plus members manage more than $345 billion of global business travel and meetings expenditures annually. GBTA and the GBTA Foundation deliver world-class education, events, research, advocacy and media to a growing global network of more than 28,000 travel professionals and 125,000 active contacts. To learn how business travel drives lasting business growth, visit www.gbta.org.

Verband Deutsches Reisemanagement e.V. (VDR)

The VDR represents the interests of German industry and deals with the general and competitive conditions surrounding business trips and mobility. It campaigns for efficient, economical, safe, unhindered, worldwide travel possibilities for companies. The VDR with its over 530 member companies represents a total annual turnover in the business travel sector of more than EUR 10 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005148/en/

Contacts:

Global Business Travel Association

Catherine McGavock, +44 (0) 7980 588181

cmcgavock@gbta.org

or

Nikki Stimson, +44 (0) 7764 618199

pressfra@gbta.org

or

Colleen Lerro Gallagher, +1 703-236-1133

cgallagher@gbta.org