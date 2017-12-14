Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in The Forrester Wave: Next-Generation Infrastructure Outsourcing, Q4 2017 report. Authored by Bill Martorelli with Eveline Oehrlich, Aaron Kinch, Peter Harrison, and Peggy Dostie, the report was published on October 31, 2017.

The report evaluated 15 service providers on 24 criteria applicable to next-generation infrastructure outsourcing providers. The criteria included market penetration, cloud capabilities, customer experience, innovation and vision for the future of workplace services.

The report states, "Wipro has long been associated with the infrastructure outsourcing landscape and has represented a big part of the success of the Indian supplier segment …Wipro has a high percentage of revenues associated with infrastructure management relative to most competing Indian suppliers."

Kiran Desai, Senior Vice-President and Head Global Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, "We believe that Wipro's position as a 'Leader' in The Forrester Wave: Next-Generation Infrastructure Outsourcing, Q4 2017 report reinforces our commitment to our customers, and is a testament to the value we bring to them. We continually invest to enhance our capabilities to ensure delivery of world-class infrastructure services that help catalyze digital transformation and accelerate business performance for our clients."

To view the full report, "The Forrester Wave: Next-Generation Infrastructure Outsourcing, Q4 2017" please visit: http://www.wipro.com/microsite/Wipro-is-ranked-as-leader-in-the-forrester-wave-next-generation-infrastructure-outsourcing-Q4-2017/

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171214005691/en/

Contacts:

Wipro Limited

Shraboni Banerjee

Shraboni.banerjee@wipro.com