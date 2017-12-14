

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LINN Energy, Inc. (LNGG.PK) announced its intention to separate LINN into three standalone companies by mid-year 2018. LINN Energy Inc., which currently trades on the OTCQB market under the ticker LNGG, will serve as a holding company solely for the existing 50 percent equity interest of Roan and would prepare to up list on either the NYSE or NASDAQ in 2018. LINN Energy Inc. said the company is in talks with Citizen Energy II, LLC to consolidate 100% of the equity in Roan into LNGG.



'The proposed separation is intended to further maximize shareholder returns by unlocking the significant sum of the parts value of LINN's asset base that we believe is still being significantly discounted by the market. If the company determines to effect the separation, the company currently anticipates the separation to occur by mid-2018,' said Mark Ellis, LINN's CEO.



LINN Energy, Inc. also announced that, prior to year-end 2017, the company intends to commence a tender offer to purchase for cash at least $250 million of shares of its common stock at a premium to the current market price. LINN intends to use a portion of the available cash from the recently completed sales of its Williston and Washakie properties for a combined contract price of $485 million to finance the tender offer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX