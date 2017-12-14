The "Flat-Rate Access to R&D Database Reports from La Merie Publishing" newsletter has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

A one-year subscription to this product provides 24/7 online access to both services from the publisher with a 30% discount on the list prices for all license types. Internet access is the only prerequisite for this service.

Upon purchase of the Flat-Rate Access to R&D Database Reports from La Merie Publishing, credentials to access the database and a dedicated server account with the report archive will be provided by e-mail. New issues of R&D Pipeline News and the R&D and Business Tracking Services will be delivered by e-mail, old issues are archived in the dedicated server account.

1) Flat-Rate Subscription to La Merie Publishing Reports News Services

A one-year subscription to this service provides access to:

all existing reports on stock and listed online in the store;

all new reports released by the publisher during the term of the subscription;

12 (monthly) issues of three different R&D and Business Tracking services;

50 (weekly) issues of R&D Pipeline News

Among the publisher's reports are:

Competitor Analysis reports in tabular presentation format;

Brief Reports; and Full Reports.

A full listing of existing reports can be found in the online store. Publishing activities include updates of existing reports as well as release of new reports.

Among the publisher's News Information Services are:

R&D and Business Tracker for TCR CAR T-Cells and NK Cells;

R&D and Business Tracker for Bispecific Antibodies;

R&D and Business Tracker for Antibody-Drug Conjugates;

R&D Pipeline News Technology Edition;

R&D Pipeline News Therapeutic Area Edition.



