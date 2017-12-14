Protein Expression Market, 2023

DUBLIN, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Protein Expression Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global protein expression market is likely to grow from $1.4 billion in 2016 to $3.0 billion by 2023

Major key players in the market are developing products with technically advanced features that are designed to produce high protein yield, maintaining a balance of speed and scalability, thereby enhancing its application in the drug development workflow.

Some of the recent advanced product launched by the major players in the market include Gibco ExpiCHO expression system, launched in 2015 by ThermFisher Scientific Inc., that offers an increase yield of over 100-fold, thereby enabling upto 3g/L of protein yield; in comparison to its previous CHO system. Therefore, technically advanced products are a major factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

North America Stands as the Largest Protein Expression Market:

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for protein expression, with the U.S. being the larger contributor to the regional market, as compared to Canada. The dominant position of the North American market is mainly attributable to the rise in R&D infrastructure, increased aging population, rise in healthcare expenditure and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Europe is the second largest market for protein expression, after North America. The Germany has been the largest contributor to the European protein expression market, followed by the U.K. and France. The growth of the European market is mainly attributable to the growing aging population, increase in infections, rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, chronic pain, and neurological disorders and R&D infrastructure. The protein expression market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific during forecast period. Rising prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes, increasing R&D spending, growing aging population and increasing per capita income are some of the driving factors boosting the Asia-Pacific market.

Mergers and Acquisitions: a Key Trend in the Market:

Increasing number of acquisitions is a key trend observed in the protein expression market. The key players globally are acquiring segments and/or companies to increase their share in the global market. In January 2017, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) acquired RainDance Technologies, Inc. (RainDance). As per the terms of acquisition, RainDance Technologies, Inc. offered its droplet-based solutions to Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and has extended its reach into next generation sequencing applications. Similarly, Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc. (TBUSH) acquired Rubicon Genomics, Inc. (Rubicon) in January 2017, the acquisition was aimed at expanding the product portfolio in next generation sequencing sample preparation. TBUSH also completed its acquisition of WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc. (WaferGen) in March 2017.

Some of the other key players operating in this industry include Merck KGaA, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., New England Biolabs Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Trends

Increasing number of acquisitions

Increasing research activities on recombinant-based protein expression

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Aging population

Increasing Growth in life science sector

Availability of funding for protein-based research

Technological advancements

Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints

Increasing market consolidation affecting new entrants

High cost of protein expression reagents and instruments

Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities

Untapped market in various emerging economies

Emergence of microfluidics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Background

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Introduction

5. Global Market Size and Forecast

6. North America Market Size and Forecast

7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

8. Asia- Pacific Market Size and Forecast

9. Latin America Market Size and Forecast

10. Middle East and Africa Market Size and Forecast

11. Global Mammalian Cell Expression System Market

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Takara Holdings Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43s4d7/protein?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716