

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced the company and Airbus have agreed to terms for a 100 firm and 100 option order for Airbus 321neo (new engine option) aircraft. Delta expects to take delivery of its first A321neo in the first quarter of 2020 with new aircraft arriving through 2023. The new jets will be powered by Pratt & Whitney geared-turbofan engines.



Delta also announced a long-term commitment with Pratt & Whitney for Delta TechOps to be a major maintenance, repair and overhaul provider for the Pure Power PW1100G and PW1500G engines, powering Delta's A321neo and C Series aircraft.



