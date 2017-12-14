SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/17 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced changes to the executive leadership team.

Rebecca Jacoby, senior vice president of Operations, plans to retire effective January 27, 2018 after a distinguished 22-year career at Cisco. Jacoby will continue on as an advisor until end of May. Cisco Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan Irving Tan will take on the newly created role of senior vice president of Operations and Digital. In this expanded role, Tan will be responsible for leading Cisco's digital transformation across the company in partnership with Sales, Engineering and other functions.

Cisco also announced that Chris Dedicoat, executive vice president of Worldwide Sales and Field Operations, has decided to leave his role at the end of Cisco's current fiscal year on July 28, 2018, and will transition to a senior advisory role to Chairman and CEO, Chuck Robbins.

"Both Chris and Rebecca have had an immeasurable impact on Cisco's success over the past 20-plus years. I want to thank them and say how much I appreciate their leadership and friendship," said Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco. "Irving brings deep customer expertise and operational leadership and I am thrilled he will be leading the new Operations and Digital function and joining my executive leadership team."

