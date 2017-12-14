Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Research Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global hybrid cooling towers market to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is intelligent hybrid cooling technology. The temperature of the water that is heated in process industries, power utilities, HVAC/R, data centers, and several other industries having high-heat applications is reduced by open cooling towers. The warm water is poured on the fill within the cooling towers, which provides a large surface area for the process of heat removal via evaporation. The process is known as a wet process. Thus, a constant supply of water is required to replace the evaporated water from the cooling tower. However, in several regions, continuing droughts and escalating competition for this vital resource restrict water availability.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fire hazards. The use of inflammable construction materials in whole or part for the construction of cooling towers can aid in internal fire propagation. Considering the high surface-volume ratio of the towers, such fires can spread wildly, causing immense damage as the fire can get intensified by the natural or fan-assisted air draft within the tower. Damages can be severe enough to facilitate the requirement to replace the entire tower structure. This is the reason why certain regulations and standards suggest the incorporation of automatic fire sprinkler systems within inflammable cooling towers. Fire can spread across the tower even when it is not in operation.
Key vendors
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
- ENEXIO MANAGEMENT
- EVAPCO
- Johnson Controls
- SPX
Other prominent vendors
- Baltimore Aircoil Company
- Delta Cooling Towers
- Evaptech
- FANS
- HARRISON
- Hamon
- jacir
- KUKEN KOGYO
- Paharpur Cooling Towers
- North Street Cooling Towers
- Truwater Cooling Towers
