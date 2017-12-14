Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market Research Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global hybrid cooling towers market to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Hybrid Cooling Towers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is intelligent hybrid cooling technology. The temperature of the water that is heated in process industries, power utilities, HVAC/R, data centers, and several other industries having high-heat applications is reduced by open cooling towers. The warm water is poured on the fill within the cooling towers, which provides a large surface area for the process of heat removal via evaporation. The process is known as a wet process. Thus, a constant supply of water is required to replace the evaporated water from the cooling tower. However, in several regions, continuing droughts and escalating competition for this vital resource restrict water availability.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fire hazards. The use of inflammable construction materials in whole or part for the construction of cooling towers can aid in internal fire propagation. Considering the high surface-volume ratio of the towers, such fires can spread wildly, causing immense damage as the fire can get intensified by the natural or fan-assisted air draft within the tower. Damages can be severe enough to facilitate the requirement to replace the entire tower structure. This is the reason why certain regulations and standards suggest the incorporation of automatic fire sprinkler systems within inflammable cooling towers. Fire can spread across the tower even when it is not in operation.

Key vendors

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

ENEXIO MANAGEMENT

EVAPCO

Johnson Controls

SPX

Other prominent vendors

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Delta Cooling Towers

Evaptech

FANS

HARRISON

Hamon

jacir

KUKEN KOGYO

Paharpur Cooling Towers

North Street Cooling Towers

Truwater Cooling Towers

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



