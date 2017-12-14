KickForm: Professor of Physics Has Built a New Algorithm for the Worlds Best Soccer Prediction

MÜNSTER, Germany, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

KickForm (http://www.kickform.com) is a mathematical algorithm to predict the outcome of football matches. The goal of KickForm is to calculate the worldwide most precise prediction of football matches on the basis of relevant key performance indicators (kpis). For that purpose, Prof. Heuer from the University of Münster (Germany) developed a special and unique procedure - the KickForm Football-Formula.

Methodology - A scientifically founded football-prediction

In his book "Der perfekte Tipp" Prof. Heuer ascertained the existence of certain parameters that display a high correlation between the prediction of football games and the actual result. "The deciding factor for a perfect prediction is the performance level of a team that is composed of various kpis, e.g. goalscoring opportunities, possession, market value, match day or home game advantage" said Prof. Heuer from Münster University. In his book he was able to prove that predictions according to his model, were better than those of bookmakers it was compared to.

Progression - Making success in football measurable

KickForm has taken this procedure as a basis and is constantly enhancing it. The opportunities of analysis within the field of sports statistics are getting more sophisticated each day, the measuring of the of game of football is getting ever more precise. Almost every movement of players, ball and managers is being recorded, tactical formations are analyzed and new parameters such as packing are taken into account when analyzing the game.

KickForm considers all available key figures, analyzes and evaluates them and calculate correlations between factors and results and thereby constantly optimize the kickform algorithm. As a result the accuracy of the predictions is continually improving and kickform is getting closer to the goal of delivering the world's best soccer prediction.

Predictions for England's Premier League, Spain's La Liga, Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A, France's Ligue1 and Turkeys Süper Lig.

KickForm calculates predictions for single matches and gives a forecast for the season - end of the 6 major european soccer leagues. The results are available on https://www.kickform.com and free for everybody.

These are the Teams to win the Championship according to the scientists from KickForm:

Premier League - England - Manchester City 98,92%

Bundesliga - Germany - Bayern München 97,45%

La Liga - Spain - FC Barcelona 76,19%

Serie A - Italy - SSC Neapel 39,66%

Ligue 1 - France - Paris Saint-Germain - 98,75%

Press Contact:

Dr. Jörg Heidjann

Phone: +491711401388

jh@kickform.de

KickForm UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

Kapitelstraße

48145 Münster, Germany

http://www.kickform.com