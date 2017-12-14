Global Drum Liner Market: APEJ to Remain Most Lucrative Region During (2017 - 2027) - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Drivers and Restraints

Drum liners possesses a property of elasticity, which makes it suitable for different types of products such as food & beverages, industrial chemicals and cosmetics & pharmaceuticals. This is the key driving factor for the growth of the drum liner market. However, rising acceptance of substitute bulk packaging like bulk container cans are limiting the growth of the drum liner market throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation of Drum Liner Market

Based on drum liner type, capacity size, design type, end-use and material type, various segments of the market has been discussed in this report. The global market for drum liner on the basis of capacity size has been segmented into 15 Gallons, 15-33 Gallons and over 33 Gallons. By drum liner type the market consists of rigid drum liner, flexible drum liner, as well as semi rigid drum liner segments. Further, on the basis of design type, accordion liners, straight-sided liners, and combination liners are the sub-segments of the market. By material type, the market compresses LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, PTFE and polypropylene segments. Moreover, on the basis of end-use, the market has been fragmented into building and construction, cosmetics & pharmaceuticals, industrial chemicals, food and beverages, inks and dyes, paints, petroleum & lubricants. The report further reveals the key trends in the market that are further driving the growth of each segment of the market at global level as well as offers key takeaways, which prove significantly useful for potential market players in the market for drum liners.

The flexible drum liner segment, by drum liner type is estimated to ride on highest CAGR of single-digit throughout the assessment period.

Over 33 Gallons size segment, based on capacity size, is anticipated to expand by 190 basis points throughout the assessment period.

On the basis of design type, the straight sided liners segment is anticipated to procure the highest share of the market of nearly two-third of the market, in terms of value by the end of 2017.

The LDPE segment, based on material type is anticipated to witness highest expansion of 170 basis points during 2017 and 2027.

Based on end-use, the industrial chemical segment is expected to exhibit highest 5.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on Region

Geographically, the report has been analyzed considering drum liner market in several regions like Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, the Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe, North America, Japan, Western Europe, and Latin America. The market in the APEJ region exhibits the most lucrative region wherein, China and India represents considerable incremental opportunity throughout the forecast period. The drum liner market in the APEJ is projected to witness the highest expansion of 280 basis points during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The report also reveals individual strategies of the leading players in the market to remain at the pole position and to improve their product portfolio, such as mergers & acquisition, developing new market technologies. Several key players that are operating in the global drum liner market are profiled in the report, include ILC Dover, Greif, Inc., Lormac Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Welch Flurocarbon Incorporation, Sri Lakshmi Vishnu Plastics, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, International Plastics, The Cary Company, CDF Corporation, Vestil Manufacturing Corporation, Bulk Lift International, Inc., Protective Lining Corp, Heritage Packaging, Bemis Company, Inc., Danapoly Inc., Glasnost India, Spp Poly Pack Pvt. Ltd., and Berry Global, Inc.

