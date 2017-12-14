MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/17 -- Midland Exploration inc. ("Midland") (TSX VENTURE: MD) is pleased to announce the most recent results of its exploration campaign on the Willbob project (wholly owned by Midland), located about 70 km west of Kuujjuaq and close to the Kan project (Osisko Mining / Barrick Gold). The most significant results are:

-- High-grade values of 250.10 g/t Au, 40.10 g/t Au, 24.80 g/t Au in grab samples from the new Wayne showing -- 1.37 g/t Au / 6.10 m in a channel, from the new Didgeridoo gold zone -- 36.40 g/t Au / 0.50 m in drillhole WB-17-18 from the Sunshine zone -- 2.56 g/t Au, 0.508% Cu and 0.153% Co / 0.45 m in drillhole WB-17-22 from the Stars massive sulfide showing

Midland is very encouraged by the results of the 2017 campaign. Many new gold showings, some high-grade, were discovered on the project in 2017. Furthermore, detailed geological mapping of the gold showings has positively identified most of them as orogenic gold, which is one of the most significant types of gold deposits worldwide. The Labrador Trough can now be considered as a newly recognized orogenic gold belt that is almost totally unexplored for gold. The Willbob project itself, which covers almost 700 km2 of favorable rocks and structures, is still mostly unexplored. Midland will continue to investigate this important new emerging gold belt in 2018, with an intensive prospection campaign, mechanical stripping of mineralized zones found in 2017, and additional drilling of the best targets.

New gold showings

The Wayne showing was first identified in August 2017, with two grab samples separated by about 200 meters that returned 32.7 g/t Au and 2.47 g/t Au, in an area that was not explored previously. First, a very high value of 250.10 g/t Au was obtained from a single, isolated sample located about 225 meters south-east of the initial 32.7 g/t Au value. Re-sampling of the original 32.7 g/t Au location yielded 6.54 g/t Au, while values of 40.10 g/t Au, 24.80 g/t Au, 1.94 g/t Au, 1.81 g/t Au, 1.56 g/t Au were obtained from grab samples collected in a 10 meters radius around the original sample. Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. Another grab sample collected about 25 meters south also yielded 1.15 g/t Au. Mineralisation in the Wayne showing area consists in a quartz diorite that contains numerous mm- to cm-thick quartz veinlets; the veinlets and the wallrock are mineralized in pyrrhotite with usually no arsenopyrite. Ten (10) samples out of 29 samples collected from the Wayne area yielded more than 1 g/t Au, with three additional ones yielding between 0.1 and 1 g/t Au.

The new Didgeridoo gold zone is located about 15 kilometers southeast of Osisko/Barrick's Pump Pad Ridge gold showing, and about 70 kilometers south of Midland's Golden Tooth zone. It is part of a new claim block staked in January 2017. Channel samples on Didgeridoo yielded 1.37 g/t Au / 6.1 m. Several grab samples collected north and south of this channel along the zone also yielded significant gold values: 2.77 g/t Au, 1.82 g/t Au and 0.62 g/t Au located between 15 and 40 meters north of the channel, and 2.35 g/t Au, 1.35 g/t Au, 1.235 g/t Au, 1.20 g/t Au and 0.63 g/t Au from 15 to 25 meters south. The Didgeridoo zone appears to be at least 60 meters long by 5 to 10 meters wide, and is open to the south. It is a shear zone with abundant fault-filling quartz-calcite veins and veinlets, along with minor disseminated pyrrhotite within the veins and in the strongly chloritized host gabbro. Six (6) grab samples out of 19 at Didgeridoo yielded more than 1 g/t Au, and four (4) samples also yielded between 0.1 and 1.0 g/t Au. Following the discovery, Midland acquired 8 adjacent claims that contain an historical gold showing that returned up to 2.8 g/t Au in grab sampling, located on-strike about 500 meters northwest of Didgeridoo.

Several additional gold showings were also discovered in the Fall 2017 campaign and include (grab samples): the Cross Lake Showing (8.82 g/t Au, 39.20 g/t Ag; 1.28 g/t Au; 1.03 g/t Au), the Nak showing (6.26 g/t Au), the Lac H showing (1.75 g/t Au) and the West Smokey Bear showing (2.35 g/t Au; 2.21 g/t Au; 2.16 g/t Au; 1.23 g/t Au).

Highlights of the 2017 drilling campaign

The objective of the 2017 drilling campaign was primarily to test several arsenopyrite-bearing gold showings within shear zones, found in the northern corner of the project (Golden Tooth, Polar Bear, GTN, Kuni and Kuurok showings). A total of ten (10) holes totalling 3116 meters tested these shear zones. One (1) hole 189 meters deep tested the quartz-ankerite brittle veins and breccias of the Sunshine showing. Three (3) more holes also tested the Stars gold-bearing volcanogenic massive sulfide prospect at a very shallow depth (less than 25m vertical depth), for a total of 186 meters.

Drillhole WB-17-18 tested the Sunshine showing (up to 7.16 g/t Au in surface grab sampling in 2016). Sunshine represents a different mineralization style compared to the arsenopyrite-bearing shear zones mentioned previously; it contains no arsenopyrite and is hosted within brittle structures and breccias instead of ductile-brittle shears. WB-17-18 intersected three gold-bearing intervals: 36.40 g/t Au / 0.50 m, 1.99 g/t Au / 0.45 m, and 0.50 g/t Au / 1.05 m, all found between 96.35 and 107.55 meters. Unless otherwise stated, all drill intersections reported in this press release are hole lengths; true thicknesses cannot be determined at this time for most intersections. Mineralization consists in a non-sheared, altered diorite containing un-mineralized quartz veins, with pyrite and pyrrhotite in the wallrock of the veins. Hole WB-17-18 confirms that the Sunshine showing is a newly recognized mineralization style that has the potential for high gold grades. The mineralized zone intersected in WB-17-18 is still open in all directions.

Holes WB-17-09, 10 and 11 tested the extensions of the Golden Tooth gold-arsenopyrite shear zone, that returned up to 3.1 g/t Au / 1.7 m in 2016 drilling. All three holes successfully intersected the zone. Hole WB-17-11 tested the zone on a section located 100m northwest of WB-16-05, and yielded 2.23 g/t Au / 1.25 m (0.91 m true width). Hole WB-17-09 tested the southwestern extension of the zone at depth, and returned 0.422 g/t Au / 2.15 m (1.32 m true width) between 280.85 and 283 meters. Finally, hole WB-17-10 tested the zone on a section 100 meters southeast of WB-16-07; it yielded 0.81 g/t Au / 1.95 m (1.43 m true width). The Golden Tooth zone was demonstrated to be at least 250 meters long on surface, continuous over more than 300 meters downdip, and is still open in all directions. Field and core observations indicate it is a classic, orogenic-style, gold-arsenopyrite shear zone, typical of many major gold deposits worldwide.

Hole WB-17-13 tested the Kuurok arsenopyrite-bearing shear zone (up to 14.5 g/t Au in grab sample); it yielded 3.50 g/t Au / 0.35 m. In the Polar Bear area, hole WB-17-14 intersected an arsenopyrite-bearing shear zone near a diorite/mudstone contact that yielded 0.73 g/t Au / 2.7 m. In the Kuni area, numerous quartz-arsenopyrite tension veins scattered over tens of meters yielded 1.82 g/t Au / 0.55 m, 2.54 g/t Au / 0.35 m meters as well as many weakly anomalous Au values.

Holes WB-17-20, 21 and 22 tested the Stars gold-bearing massive sulfide prospect at a very shallow depth (maximum of 25 meters vertical depth). Holes WB-17-21 and 22 were drilled from the same drill setup but at different angles. Both holes intersected the massive sulfide lens. WB-17-21 yielded 0.40 g/t Au, 0.79% Cu and 0.046% Co / 1.9 m, in pyrrhotite-rich massive sulfides. WB-17-22 yielded 0.49 g/t Au, 0.59% Cu and 0.042% Co / 4.55 m, including 2.56 g/t Au, 0.51% Cu and 0.153% Co over 0.45 m in pyrite-rich massive sulfides. A section of sulfides-rich black shales further down also yielded 0.28 g/t Au / 5.65 m. Hole WB-17-20, drilled on a section 25 meters to the southeast, narrowly missed the massive sulfide lens because of a surface erosion feature.

Figures showing the locations of the new gold showings, drillhole maps and coordinates table can be consulted using the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1105917.pdf.

Significant results from the 2017 drilling campaign, Willbob gold showings

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- To Hole Number Area From m m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WB-17-09 Golden Tooth 92.1 93 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 280.85 283 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WB-17-10 Golden Tooth 106 107.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 195.4 195.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WB-17-11 Golden Tooth 105.25 106.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WB-17-13 Kuurok 77.1 77.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WB-17-14 Polar Bear 261.65 264.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 261.65 262.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WB-17-16 Polar Bear 174.25 175 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WB-17-18 Sunshine 96.35 96.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 101.85 102.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 106.5 107.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WB-17-19 Kuni 201.3 201.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 219.5 219.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interval m (true thickness m)(i) Au-AA23 g/t Au-GRA21 g/t Note ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.9 0.893 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2.15 (1.32) 0.422 Golden Tooth Zone ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.95 (1.43) 0.81 Golden Tooth Zone ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.45 2.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.25 (0.91) 2.23 Golden Tooth Zone ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.35 3.5 Kuurok Zone ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2.7 0.73 Mama Bear Zone ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.85 1.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.75 0.961 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.5 greater than 10 36.4 Sunshine Zone ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.45 1.995 Sunshine Zone ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.1 0.504 Sunshine Zone ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.55 1.825 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.35 2.54 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(i)True thicknesses reported in drillholes cannot be determined with available information, except for drillholes with numbers within parentheses.

Significant results from the 2017 drilling campaign, Stars Massive sulfide showing

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- To Interval m (true Hole Number From (m) (m) thickness m)(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WB-17-21 16.25 18.15 1.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WB-17-22 23.5 28.05 4.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- including 23.5 23.95 0.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- WB-17-22 35.35 41 5.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Au-AA23 g/t Cu % Co % Note ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pyrrhotite-rich 0.402 0.795 0.046 massive sulfides ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0.492 0.590 0.042 Massive sulfides ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pyrite-rich massive 2.56 0.508 0.153 sulfide ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sulfide-rich black 0.280 Nsv(ii) Nsv(ii) shales ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(ii) Nss: no significant values.

Quality control

Assay samples from drillholes are taken from NQ-size drillcore sawn in half; one half is shipped for analysis at the laboratory and the other half is kept for future reference. All rock samples on the project (drillcore and others) are assayed by standard 30 gram fire-assaying with AA (Au-AA23) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec or Sudbury, Ontario. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP-AES method. Exploration program design and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples.

Clarification of Information Previously Disclosed

Midland wishes to clarify information previously disclosed in a press release dated November 22, 2017, regarding finders' fees paid in connection with a private placement of Midland. The press release mentioned that: "In connection with the Offering, finder's fee equal to an aggregate amount of $33,745 were paid to arm's length third parties of Midland". The press release should however have mentioned that finder's fees equal to an aggregate amount of $64,572 were paid to arm's length third parties of Midland (instead of $33,745).

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements, base metals and rare earth elements. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Altius Resources Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Teck Resources Limited, IAMGOLD Corporation, Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release has been prepared by Sylvain Trepanier, P.Geo., VP Exploration for James Bay and Northern Quebec at Midland, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. For further information, please consult Midland's website: www.explorationmidland.com.

