As from December 15, 2017, DevPort AB will be traded under a new short name.



ISIN code and order book ID will remain unchanged.



Current short name: DEVP -------------------------------------- New short name: DEVP B -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0010546622 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 146592 --------------------------------------



