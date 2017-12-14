Token Systems: Founders of Australian Startup, Ticketbooth Launch World's Most Advanced Event RFID Technology Company

Token Systems Specialises in RFID Cashless Wristbands, Advanced Access Control and More

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2017 / Ticketbooth CEO, Simon Guerrero and COO, Matthew James have today announced the public launch of a new event tech company, Token Systems, which specialises in RFID cashless wristbands, advanced access control and experiential activations for events.

Ticketbooth is a bootstrapped company, and still with no external investment is now one of Australia's Largest Event Ticket Companies and is also providing ticketing services to various regions of the globe including United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea.

"We want to take our experience from growing Ticketbooth and apply that to our new venture to launch Token Systems on a global scale," said Ticketbooth CEO, Simon Guerrero.

Token's RFID technology, which is not currently offered by ticketing giants Ticketmaster, Eventbrite and Ticketek, is expected to become the norm at events within the next 12 months.

"We've designed Token to reduce onsite costs, introduce additional revenue streams and speed up bar/vendor sales. We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation within the industry, and are constantly ensuring that we can help our clients make their events bigger and better," Guerrero says.

"After seeing a handful of RFID companies launch unsuccessfully, we took our comprehensive understanding of the event landscape and paired it with our engineering mindset to create the perfect RFID access and cashless payment platform. The goal for Token is not to run every event ourselves, but to white label out to ticketing agents and bar management companies who will be certified in Token Systems."

Guerrero, previously a mining engineer and James, who studied a double major computer science and engineering, developed the Token platform alongside a world-class engineering team, originally from Minsk, Belarus. They are led by Sergey Dudik, who has over 10 years experience with Biometric Access Control and GPS Area Control Systems, and is also the brains behind the RFID technology used at the latest annual Eurovision Song Contest.

Mesh network technology, multi-currency support and multiple layers of redundancy for data transfer are the key factors that set the Token platform apart from competitors. Allowing organisers to run their event without any internet on-site, yet still move active data from top-up stations, to bars and food vendors and back to base again, the risk of losing valuable customer or transactional data is next-to-nothing.

Debuted at Vanfest Music and Arts Festival in Australia over the weekend, Token's RFID technology allowed organisers to turn the event completely cashless. In order to purchase food and drinks on-site, festival-goers loaded funds onto wristbands at one of the site's designated 'top-up stations', and then purchased items at vendors with a simple 'tap' of their wrist.

Matt Clifton, Vanfest Founder and owner of Manly's Insitu and Donny's Bar, said, "It was amazing to see sales data live across all bars and vendors and nice to know that cash wouldn't go missing for the first time… In my eyes, this alone pays for the implementation of RFID on site."

Whilst attendees themselves voiced their preference for the cashless payment system for its ease of use and increased security, bar managers also reported an increase in consumption and sales due to the speed of processing sales and reduction of time customers spent waiting in line to buy a drink.

Token is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland and the US, with more countries to follow in the upcoming months. Partnership and reseller opportunities are available for ticketing companies and bar/staffing agencies, with full integration already developed for all ticketing platforms.

