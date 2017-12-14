Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2017-2021 with Argus Cyber Security, HARMAN International, Karamba Security & Symantec Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive cybersecurity market to grow at a CAGR of 27.99% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is collaboration between connected vehicle manufacturers and ICT industry. The transition from traditional vehicles to connected and self-driving vehicles is bringing unprecedented new innovations and options to transportation and to other sectors. The greatest risk faced by the evolving technology is a cyber intrusion. If left unaddressed, these have the potential to hamper the growth of connected and self-driving vehicles.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need for cybersecurity in growing connected car market. The growth of the automotive cybersecurity market is dependent on the need for security in the connected cars. There are about 70 ECUs inside a modern vehicle and over 100 ECUs in high-end vehicles. These ECUs are internally connected by controller area network (CAN). CAN was initially designed for closed vehicular systems and security was not considered in the specification of CAN protocol topology. This weakness has enabled hackers to hack into the system successfully. The increasing probability of hacking increases the demand for the inclusion of security mechanisms that isolate the safety critical ECUs from non-safety-critical ECUs.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is price sensitivity and low consumer acceptance to prolong adoption in emerging markets. Growing markets such as China and India are currently the largest markets for the automotive industry, but the market for connected cars is growing at a slower pace due to the price sensitivity of the market. Connected cars are equipped with ADAS systems and in-built modem for internet connectivity.



These features lead to an increase in price, which makes cars unaffordable for a majority of the population. By the end of 2016, about 43 million people in China and 224 million people in India were living below poverty line. Only a fraction of the population in these countries could afford to buy cars with ADAS systems and connected cars, which marks them as slow adopters in case of connected cars.



Market trends



Collaboration between connected vehicle manufacturers and ICT industry

Machine learning-based cybersecurity to deal with real-time threats

Use of blockchain to manage automotive cybersecurity

